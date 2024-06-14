Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 14, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Mercedes-Benz sticks to $24mn investment plan for India in 2024

The company added that expanding that sum would depend on market conditions

Mercedes-Benz sticks to $24mn India investment plan
A Mercedes-AMG SL 63 4MATIC+ car is displayed in a showroom at Mercedes-Benz competence center, in Sindelfingen near Stuttgart, Germany, March 4, 2024. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 14 Jun 2024, 08:42 AM

Updated : 14 Jun 2024, 08:42 AM

Related Stories
Japan, ASEAN plan joint strategy on auto production
Japan, ASEAN plan joint strategy on auto production
Chinese EV maker Zeekr soars nearly 35%
Chinese EV maker Zeekr soars nearly 35%
Tesla to lay off 693 employees in Nevada, government notice says
Tesla to lay off 693 employees in Nevada, government notice says
Tesla lays off more staff in software, service teams
Tesla lays off more staff in software, service teams
Read More
India’s opposition leveraged caste and constitution to shock Modi in electio
India’s opposition leveraged caste and constitution to shock Modi in electio
US returns $156m in 1MDB funds to Malaysia
US returns $156m in 1MDB funds to Malaysia
US Supreme Court rejects bid to restrict abortion pill
US Supreme Court rejects bid to restrict abortion pill
Rajasthan finds some MDH, Everest spices unsafe
Rajasthan finds some MDH, Everest spices unsafe
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More