Bangla Academy names 15 winners of its literary awards for 2022

The Bangla Academy has announced the names of the 15 recipients of its literary awards for 2022.
The awardees were named in a media briefing organised by the academy’s Public Relations Department on Wednesday. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will distribute the awards at the inauguration of the Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka.
The awardees are Faruk Mahmud and Tarik Sujat (poetry), Tapas Majumder and Parvez Hossain (fiction), Masuduzzaman (essay/research), Alam Khorshed (translation), Milon Kanti Dey and Farid Ahmed Dulal (drama), Dhruba Esh ( children’s literature), Muhammad Shamsul Haque (research on Liberation War), Subhash Singha Roy (research on Bangabandhu), Mokarram Hossain (science fiction), Iktiar Chowdhury (autobiography or travelogue) and Abdul Khaleq and Muhammad Abdul Jalil (folklore).