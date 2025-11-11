Bangladeshi photographer Tanveer Hassan Rohan wins 3rd place at Doha Photography Award 2025

Bangladeshi photographer Md Tanveer Hassan Rohan has won third place in the "Colour" category at the prestigious Doha Photography Award 2025, a global competition featuring participants from 101 countries.

Rohan received 75,000 Qatari Riyals (about Tk 2.5 million) for his photograph titled “Traditional Rice Process in Bangladesh”.

The award was presented to him by Qatar’s Minister of Culture Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad bin Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Doha Photography Festival 2025 on Nov 5.

This year’s competition drew 31,681 submissions from 5,206 photographers worldwide. Shaima Al Matawa of Qatar won first place in the category, , while Bahrain’s Ali Al Qamishi took second.

Rohan’s award-winning image was captured at a chatal (traditional rice processing yard) in Brahmanbaria. It depicts the age-old process of drying paddy, a practice that remains a cornerstone of Bangladesh’s rural economy.

“The photo reflects not only the daily labour of the workers but also the cultural and historical depth of Bangladesh’s rural heritage,” Rohan said after winning the award.

“Bangladesh is a country where culture and tradition are deeply rooted in everyday life. This blend is visible in the daily work of people at rice processing yards. I’m thrilled that such a photo representing my country has received global recognition,” he added.

Born and raised in Dhaka, Rohan studied at Residential Model School and College before pursuing higher education in the United Kingdom. He later studied photojournalism at the New York Institute of Photography and now resides permanently in the United States.

With more than 700 photography awards to his name, Rohan has previously been recognised by National Geographic Travel Photographer of the Year, Sony World Photography Awards, LensCulture–Magnum Photography Awards, Sharjah Exposure International, and Prix de la Photographie, Paris (Px3).

His works have been exhibited in 45 countries across the world.