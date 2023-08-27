Mother of Bengal: an epic monologue (Final Episode)

Last Episode

Aug 15, 1975

This was a war-torn country; the signs of destruction were everywhere; in society, families, villages and towns –everywhere.

Lamentation was heard everywhere; the problems of the people were as big as mountains.

The man had to handle every nook and corner.

Among them was a group of people who just wanted things for themselves.

I see everything, hear everything; I don't tell anyone anything.

I could only talk to my husband at the dining table; after that, the crisis talks with him were never-ending.

People would come until midnight.

No one would be denied.

People would come from early in the morning; to the front of the gate, to the drawing room, the road outside the house, or the bank of the lake.

Of course, not everyone came just to get something out of self-interest or greed

Some would come only for the sake of love.

They always knew what we were up to – regardless of good or bad times.

I would recognize them.

They had my attention.

Their hearts would never be hurt..

I would be hurt if they were hurt.

I wouldn’t survive if my ties with the man were severed.

We can’t make garlands without threads.

I live to embrace him.

It’s our eternal bond.

I could not understand.

Where was the pain, where was the fury?

It was as if everything was just slipping away.

At the age of three, I came to my in-law's house.

Holding the lace of mother in law’s Shari, I pointed at him and asked who he was.

Mother in law told me, pointing at one after another, 'This is your grandfather, this is brother, this is sister.’

Then who was he?

Mother in law told me, touching my mouth with a smile, 'This is your Dulha [husband].’

That Dulha; he is Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, man of my heart, my husband, Bangabandhu, architecture of Bangladesh and father of the nation.

That Dulha; that man of hearts would then live like within himself on an isolated island.

How could I not know where his thoughts and pain was that day?

