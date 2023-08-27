Mother of Bengal: an epic monologue (Final Episode)

Last Episode
Aug 15, 1975
This was a war-torn country; the signs of destruction were everywhere; in society, families, villages and towns –everywhere.
Lamentation was heard everywhere; the problems of the people were as big as mountains.
The man had to handle every nook and corner.
Among them was a group of people who just wanted things for themselves.
I see everything, hear everything; I don't tell anyone anything.
I could only talk to my husband at the dining table; after that, the crisis talks with him were never-ending.
People would come until midnight.
No one would be denied.
People would come from early in the morning; to the front of the gate, to the drawing room, the road outside the house, or the bank of the lake.
Of course, not everyone came just to get something out of self-interest or greed
Some would come only for the sake of love.
They always knew what we were up to – regardless of good or bad times.
I would recognize them.
They had my attention.
Their hearts would never be hurt..
I would be hurt if they were hurt.
I wouldn’t survive if my ties with the man were severed.
We can’t make garlands without threads.
I live to embrace him.
It’s our eternal bond.
I could not understand.
Where was the pain, where was the fury?
It was as if everything was just slipping away.
At the age of three, I came to my in-law's house.
Holding the lace of mother in law’s Shari, I pointed at him and asked who he was.
Mother in law told me, pointing at one after another, 'This is your grandfather, this is brother, this is sister.’
Then who was he?
Mother in law told me, touching my mouth with a smile, 'This is your Dulha [husband].’
That Dulha; he is Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, man of my heart, my husband, Bangabandhu, architecture of Bangladesh and father of the nation.
That Dulha; that man of hearts would then live like within himself on an isolated island.
How could I not know where his thoughts and pain was that day?
Kamal got his companion.
Had become the partner of Jamal; his childhood friend!
After a few days when Jamal’s wife Khuki would be a bit better, I would take some time off.
In the meantime the two daughters Hasina and Rehana, son in law Wazed, their children Joy and Putul – had all gone to Germany.
I always feel empty inside.
I told Rehana, 'The house is empty, you come back, I don’t feel well.’
The girl said with glee, `Why, two of your daughters in law!
'My marriage will be arranged next, get used to it.’
The love of a child can never be explained; no child can replace the other even if one has a thousand children.
My daughters in law; they were also my daughters, the joy of my house.
I asked the girl urgently, please come back.
`Joy, Putul, Hasina – no one is home; you’re not here either
`You’re only being playful at home.
'Are the daughters in law as playful as you?’
What hellish sounds!
Fire was everywhere.
Kamal’s loud cry came from the ground floor.
Did they harm Kamal?
There was no room for calling.
`Where is Rama?’
By the time he had gone out, his voice was heard.
`What do you want?
`Where are you taking me?’
Oh! The sound of fire!
`Hi Naser, what about you? Where is the blood coming from?’
`Bhabi, I was wounded by a bullet.’
`Come here.’ [she tore her shari to make bandage]
`Be everyone in one body.
‘If you die, all will die in one body’
`Hi Rama, what happened?
`Who has been shot?’
`They shot Bangabandhu.’
`What did Rama say?
`Hey, all of you get inside.
Khuki, Rozi, Rama, Jamal – all of you, get inside.’
`Hey you, why did you shoot him?
`Why do you tell me to go with you?
`Kill me, as you killed him.
`I will die here.
`Where will you take me?
`I will not go anywhere.
'I will not go, kill me here.’
(Instantly the soldiers shoot Bangamata, she falls)
[Translation: Debashish Deb; edited by Frank Bergsten]
[About Anisur Rahman: Bengali-Swedish poet Anisur Rahman’s authorship based in Bangladesh and Scandinavia. He is one of the board members of the Swedish Writers’ Union. His diverse literary works include prose, poetry, novels, short stories and books for children. His plays have been presented on the Swedish Radio Theatre, the Norwegian Radio Theatre, and at various universities and theatres in Africa, Asia and Europe. Educated from Dhaka University, Stockholm University and Uppsala University, Rahman works for the Uppsala Centre for Literature, where he also leads creative writing programmes. He is heavily involved in literary cultural debates in media houses like bdnews24.com, unt.se and anisur.net, etc.]