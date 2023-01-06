Activist Sara Ahmed has often criticised the notion of feminism as being an "imperial gift", something that the "West gives to the East''. Many of us look at feminism as a step towards liberation or an act of rebellion against unjust systems. Thus, it isn't surprising that comparatively little thought is directed toward the power imbalances that exist within feminism itself. My first encounter with feminism was through the writings of authors such as Virginia Woolf, Sylvia Plath, and Kate Chopin. Reading the works of such empowering feminist icons had me believing that I was well-versed in the ideologies of feminism and feminist literature. It was not until I approached the end of my four-year literature degree that it occurred to me that nearly all the feminist literature I had consumed was written largely by white women about the feminist experiences of other white women.
Generally speaking, feminist writing by women of colour rarely receives the same recognition and attention as that of their white counterparts. Though much of this is due to how books are promoted and what books are made accessible to us, the easiest way of bringing more attention to a more diverse and intersectional feminist perspective is by reading more books by feminist women of colour. If you’re wondering where to begin, here is a list of five feminist books by women of colour from different parts of the globe to help you get started.
All About Love: New Visions by bell hooks
All About Love is a non-fiction book by writer and activist, bell hooks that details the author’s struggles with her ex-boyfriends and points a finger at the “patriarchal thinking” that prevails in modern-day relationships. Despite the book focusing on many of hooks’ own experiences as an African-American woman, her stance on gender inequality in relationships speaks to a universal struggle that is shared by women all around the world.
As a middle ground between non-fiction storytelling and academic essay writing, All About Love is equal parts captivating and intellectually stimulating. For enthusiasts of feminism, this book is also a great way of easing into the more complex parts of hooks’ bibliography which take a more academic approach to intersectional and women of colour feminism.
That Long Silence by Shashi Deshpande
Shashi Deshpande’s The Long Silence is an intimate and artful exploration of female rage and sorrow. The story’s protagonist is Jaya, an Indian housewife, who looks back and laments over her life after her husband, the breadwinner of the family, loses his job. The novel diverges from the typical binary relationship between women and the patriarchy and paints an oppressed woman’s ability to exercise agency in a more complex light.
One of western feminism’s biggest issues is its generalisation of South Asian households as ruthlessly oppressive. While it is true that women forced into the roles of mothers and wives are oppressed to an extent, to imply that they have no agency at all is an injustice to the love and devotion they hold for their families. The Long Silence explores this issue at length and brings to light the complex nature of feminism and family in South Asian culture.
Let Us Believe in the Beginning of the Cold Season by Forugh Farrokhzad
Forugh Farrokhzad is a pioneer Iranian poet and an amazing introduction to the world of feminist poetry by Arab women. Let Us Believe in the Beginning of the Cold Season was the last body of work she published before her death. The original collection consisted of only 7 poems, However, an anthology of her poems with the same title is the most accessible English translation of her work available today and consists of poems from her other collections as well.
Growing up in a very religious community, Farrokhzad’s poetry sparked controversy for speaking in favour of female agency and being critical of the ways Islam is used to oppress women. Her poems such as “Sin” and “Border Walls” are noted as exceptionally daring for talking about female pleasure and sexuality, a taboo topic in all Muslim societies.
Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 by Cho Nam-ju
Many of us might know this novella as the book recommended by RM from Korean boy band BTS and Irene from the girl group Red Velvet. And I too cannot stress enough how empowering and eye-opening Kim Ji-young, Born 1982 truly is. The story follows Kim Ji-young, a new mother suffering from postpartum depression, as she looks back on her life and thinks about the experiences and suffering she is forced to endure simply for being a woman.
What makes this novel special is how ordinary Kim Ji-young truly is. Her struggles are not rooted in extraordinary circumstances but are the consequences of the unjust patriarchal systems of South-Korean society. This novel is an excellent way of exposing and understanding the societal and structural misogyny that is prevalent in many Asian countries in the name of upholding “tradition”.
Sultana’s Dream by Rokeya Sakhawat Hossain
Begum Rokeya is a name that every Bangladeshi person is familiar with. Though we all know her as a South Asian feminist icon, many have not actually read any of her writing. “Sultana’s Dream” is a quintessential piece of South-Asian feminist literature. The story explores a dream world in which gender roles are reversed, making women the governors and men the fragile domestic creatures who must be hidden away at home.
This satirical exposé of institutional misogyny via religion, culture, and societal norms brings to light the double standards about gender roles in South Asian societies. The story, despite being written over a century ago, is still relevant to many of the gender-related issues existing in Bangladesh today. Thus, for readers who would like to develop a nuanced understanding of Bangladeshi feminism, “Sultana’s Dream” is a must-read and a great place to start.
Feminist literature, aside from its function of righting social wrongs, can also be extremely enjoyable and thought-provoking. The five books listed above are just a few examples of the many amazing stories that lay in wait for us to take an interest and teach us about the world, and which so rarely get the recognition they deserve.
This article was written for Stripe, bdnews24.com's special publication with a focus on culture and society from a youth perspective.