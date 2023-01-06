Activist Sara Ahmed has often criticised the notion of feminism as being an "imperial gift", something that the "West gives to the East''. Many of us look at feminism as a step towards liberation or an act of rebellion against unjust systems. Thus, it isn't surprising that comparatively little thought is directed toward the power imbalances that exist within feminism itself. My first encounter with feminism was through the writings of authors such as Virginia Woolf, Sylvia Plath, and Kate Chopin. Reading the works of such empowering feminist icons had me believing that I was well-versed in the ideologies of feminism and feminist literature. It was not until I approached the end of my four-year literature degree that it occurred to me that nearly all the feminist literature I had consumed was written largely by white women about the feminist experiences of other white women.

Generally speaking, feminist writing by women of colour rarely receives the same recognition and attention as that of their white counterparts. Though much of this is due to how books are promoted and what books are made accessible to us, the easiest way of bringing more attention to a more diverse and intersectional feminist perspective is by reading more books by feminist women of colour. If you’re wondering where to begin, here is a list of five feminist books by women of colour from different parts of the globe to help you get started.