Kering appoints De Sarno as Gucci creative director

French luxury giant Kering has appointed Sabato De Sarno, a senior fashion designer at Valentino, as creative director of its top brand Gucci, it said on Saturday.

At Gucci, he will be tasked with reviving the fortunes of a brand that accounted for two-third of Kering's profits in 2021 but has been losing momentum in recent years after stellar growth in 2015-19.

De Sarno began his career at Prada in 2005, moving to Dolce & Gabbana, before joining Valentino in 2009, where he held several positions before being appointed fashion director overseeing both men's and women's collections, working closely with the chief designer Pierpaolo Piccioli.

"I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, that over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values I believe in. I am touched and excited to contribute my creative vision for the brand,” De Sarno said in Kering's statement.