Zara to return to Ukraine after 2-year closure, FT reports

Spanish retail giant Zara is preparing to reopen the stores in Ukraine that it shut soon after Russia's invasion of the country, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Zara's owner Inditex has told local landlords that it will begin reopening its shops in Ukraine in early April, the report said, adding that the retailer plans to reopen 50 of its 80-plus stores in the country.

The 34 shops that will remain closed are in parts of south and east Ukraine directly affected by the war, where the Ukrainian government has prohibited commercial operations, according to FT.

Inditex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.