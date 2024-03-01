    বাংলা

    Zara to return to Ukraine after 2-year closure, FT reports

    The Spanish retail giant's owner Inditex says it will begin reopening its shops in Ukraine in early April, the Financial Times reports

    Reuters
    Published : 1 March 2024, 06:18 AM
    Updated : 1 March 2024, 06:18 AM

    Spanish retail giant Zara is preparing to reopen the stores in Ukraine that it shut soon after Russia's invasion of the country, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

    Zara's owner Inditex has told local landlords that it will begin reopening its shops in Ukraine in early April, the report said, adding that the retailer plans to reopen 50 of its 80-plus stores in the country.

    The 34 shops that will remain closed are in parts of south and east Ukraine directly affected by the war, where the Ukrainian government has prohibited commercial operations, according to FT.

    Inditex did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

    The Spanish group will reopen gradually with 20 stores, including three Zara outlets, in Kyiv shopping centres, the FT report said, adding that the company will eventually open a total of 50 shops countrywide.

    Inditex could not say how long the process would take, the report said.

    In 2022, the Zara owner followed some of the biggest western brands, which have suspended operations in Russia and Ukraine, including its main rival H&M, following the invasion and the imposition of economic sanctions.

