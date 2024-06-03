Home +
After China, Zara expands live shopping experiment to Europe and US

Five-hour long live shopping shows in China, broadcast weekly on Douyin, have helped boost Zara's sales since they launched in November

Zara expands live shopping experiment to Europe, US
The logos of Zara and H and M stores are seen in a mall at Vina del Mar, Chile Jul 14, 2019. REUTERS

Helen Reid and Corina Pons, Reuters

Published : 03 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM

Updated : 03 Jun 2024, 12:10 PM

