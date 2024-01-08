Salman F Rahman routs Salma Islam to win Dhaka-1 seat

Salman F Rahman, the prime minister's private industry and investment adviser, has retained the Dhaka-1 constituency with a resounding victory over the Jatiya Party's Salma Islam.

The Awami League candidate bagged a whopping 150,005 votes, while Salma secured 34,930.

The Nawabganj and Dohar Assistant Returning Officers Kamrul Hasan Sohel and Zakir Hossain announced the results on Sunday.

As many as 513,609 people are registered voters for the Dhaka-1 seat, comprising 14 unions of Nawabganj Upazila, and 8 unions and one municipality of Dohar Upazila.

Dhaka-1 was one of the seats contested by both the Awami League and the Jatiya Party in 2014.