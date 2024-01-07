    বাংলা

    Police fire shots as supporters of AL, independent candidate clash in Jamalpur

    The clash between the two sides started at 11 am before police fired blanks to calm the situation

    Jamalpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 7 Jan 2024, 08:36 AM
    Updated : 7 Jan 2024, 08:36 AM

    Two people have been injured after a clash between supporters of the Awami League candidate and an independent candidate at a polling centre in Jamalpur’s Sharishabari. Police were able to bring the situation under control and voting resumed as normal afterwards.

    The incident occurred at the Chor Adra Government Primary School in Satpowa Union on Sunday morning.

    The injured were identified as Awami League election agents Mominul Islam and Ramzan Ali. Mominul has been admitted to the Sharishabari Health Complex.

    Supporters of boat candidate Mahbubur Rahman Helal and independent ‘truck’ candidate Abdur Rashid clashed at the polling centre around 11 am, Mushfiqur Rahman, chief of Sharishabari Police Station, told the media.

    “Police fired five blank rounds to bring the situation under control. Voting has resumed and the law and order situation has returned to normal.”

