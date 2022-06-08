Inflation, robust China growth key factors for Singapore outlook
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Jun 2022 05:21 PM BdST Updated: 08 Jun 2022 05:21 PM BdST
Inflation is the biggest downside risk for Singapore's economy this year but recovery in China and a broader global travel resumption will support the city-state's growth, a central bank survey showed on Wednesday.
Singapore's economy is expected to expand 4.8% in the second quarter and should grow 3.8% for the full year, down from the 4.0% seen in the previous poll in March, according to the survey of 24 economists conducted in May by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).
Only using energy when it’s needed reduces waste and makes our London office run more efficiently.
A sharper than expected rise in inflation driven mainly by higher energy and food prices was the most-cited downside risk to Singapore's outlook in the survey, while more robust Chinese growth, underpinned by macroeconomic policy easing and economic reopening, were seen as key drivers.
The restart of travel as well as a stronger than expected manufacturing output expansion would also support Singapore's growth, it said.
The survey respondents saw median growth of 5.0% for headline inflation this year, and 3.4% for the core inflation rate — the central bank's favoured price measure.
Both were higher than figures seen in the previous poll in March and were in line with the central bank's forecast.
MAS has tightened monetary policy three times in the space of six months to combat inflation arising from global supply chain disruption.
- Indonesia to cut maximum palm oil export tax
- Singapore PM appoints future successor Wong as new deputy
- Cambodia's ruling party wins local commune elections
- Mystery shrouds how munitions imported for Indonesia's spies were used in village attacks
- A pathologist, a priest and a hunt for justice in Philippines
- Myanmar military blame 'terrorists' after bus stop blast
- Vietnam glass-bottomed bridge targets thrill-seekers
- Singapore's robot workforce plugs labour gaps
- Indonesia to cut maximum palm oil export tax and levy
- Singapore PM appoints future successor Wong as new deputy
- Cambodia's ruling party wins local commune elections but new opposition gains
- Mystery surrounds how munitions imported for Indonesia's civilian spies were used in attacks on villages
- A pathologist, a priest and a hunt for justice in the Philippines
- Myanmar military, coup opponents trade blame after deadly bus stop blast
Most Read
- Dhaka airport opens e-passport gate for faster travel through borders
- SANEM’s Selim Raihan wants govt to adapt to new way of thinking about mega projects
- Lights illuminate Padma Bridge for the first time at Mawa end
- Indian police arrest youth leader from Modi's party for anti-Muslim comments
- Bangladesh raises wholesale gas prices by 22.78%
- Is Bangladesh Bank gaming floating forex system to woo remittance? Analysts think so
- Instability will cause factory closure, Hasina warns after workers’ protests
- Questions hang over role of owners in deadly fire at BM Container Depot
- Police recover throat-slit body of DBC News producer from Hatirjheel
- Novavax COVID shot, aimed at vaccine sceptics, overwhelmingly backed by FDA panel