Myanmar military, coup opponents trade blame after deadly bus stop blast
>> Reuters
Published: 01 Jun 2022 08:47 PM BdST Updated: 01 Jun 2022 08:47 PM BdST
Myanmar's military on Wednesday blamed "terrorists" opposed to its rule for a deadly bombing at a bus stop in its biggest city, an accusation denied by members of an exiled shadow government.
Tuesday's explosion in downtown Yangon killed two people and wounded seven, Zaw Min Tun, spokesperson of the ruling military council, told a regular news briefing.
He said the bomber had ties to armed groups opposed to the junta and was among those killed. He did not provide evidence.
Myanmar has been in chaos since last year's coup, with conflict spreading across the Southeast Asian country after the army crushed mostly peaceful protests in cities.
The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar published photographs of some of the bloodied victims of Tuesday's blast and said security forces were investigating.
No group has claimed responsibility but the newspaper said a bomb was planted by "PDF (People's Defence Force) terrorists".
Since the military overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, lightly armed PDFs have sprung up across Myanmar to fight the well-equipped army, which the United Nations says has committed atrocities against civilians.
The shadow National Unity Government's (NUG) defence ministry condemned the blast, which its spokesperson accused the military of orchestrating.
"We will do everything we can to get justice for those people," Dr Sasa, who goes by one name, said in a statement.
Neither the junta nor the NUG provided evidence supporting their allegations, which Reuters could not independently verify.
The Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP), an activist group, says more than 1,800 people had been killed by the security forces since the coup, a figure the junta says is exaggerated.
The true picture of the violence has become more difficult to assess since clashes have spread to more remote areas where ethnic minority insurgent groups are also fighting the military.
- Vietnam glass-bottomed bridge targets thrill-seekers
- Singapore's robot workforce plugs labour gaps
- A Marcos return in Philippines triggers fear for history
- Malaysia's commodities minister to discuss resignation with PM
- Indonesia policy uncertainty hampers palm oil export resumption
- 7 dead after blaze on Philippine passenger ferry
- Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban
- Thailand will give away 1m weed plants
- 'Don't look down': Vietnam glass-bottomed bridge targets thrill-seekers
- From baristas to inspectors: Singapore's robot workforce plugs labour gaps
- 'Protect the truth': A Marcos return in Philippines triggers fear for history
- Malaysia's commodities minister to discuss resignation with PM
- Indonesia policy uncertainty hampers resumption of palm oil exports
- At least seven dead after blaze on Philippine passenger ferry
Most Read
- Bangladesh eyes payment systems of Hong Kong, Singapore as alternative to SWIFT to save dollars
- Is Bangladesh's current $42bn forex reserve safe enough?
- Russian crude not suitable for refining in Bangladesh, state minister says
- Bollywood singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, known as KK, dies at 53
- After 57 years, a passenger train connects India's Jalpaiguri to Bangladesh
- FY23 budget: Bangladesh plans to restrict imports, borrow more from banks
- Russian forces advance in factory city, US to send precision rockets to Ukraine
- Taka devalued against dollar for the fourth time in two months
- Brother and sister get life in prison for acid attacks on cousins
- Six die in three-vehicle pile-up in Rajbari