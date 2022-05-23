At least seven dead after blaze on Philippine passenger ferry
>> Reuters
Published: 23 May 2022 11:34 AM BdST Updated: 23 May 2022 11:34 AM BdST
Seven people have died after a high-speed Philippine ferry carrying 134 people caught fire on Monday, with seven passengers still missing, the coast guard said.
The ship caught fire just before reaching the port of Real in Quezon province, about 60 km (37.28 miles) east of the capital Manila. It had left Polilio Island at 5:00 am local time (2100 GMT Sunday) and made a distress call at 6:30 am
Five women and two men had died, while 120 passengers had been rescued, with 23 of them treated for injuries, the coast guard said in a statement.
Pictures shared by the coast guard showed people in life vests floating at sea awaiting rescue, while some were taken to safety by a cargo ship in the area. Fire and thick smoke engulfed the two-storey passenger vessel.
It was not immediately clear the cause of the fire, but the Philippines, an archipelago of more than 7,600 islands, has a poor record for maritime safety, with vessels often overcrowded and many vessels ageing.
In 1987, around 5,000 people died in the world's worst peacetime shipping disaster, when an overloaded passenger ferry Dona Paz collided with an oil tanker off Mindoro island south of the capital, Manila.
- 7 dead after blaze on Philippine passenger ferry
- Indonesia to lift palm oil export ban
- Thailand will give away 1m weed plants
- Indonesian farmers protest against palm oil export ban cost
- Gay couple’s interview deleted after Indonesia backlash
- After election triumph, Marcos visits dictator father's grave
- Judge me by my actions, not family's past: Marcos
- Protests as a Marcos returns to Philippines presidency
- At least seven dead after blaze on Philippine passenger ferry
- Indonesia MPs seek palm oil export ban review as industry warns on storage
- Indonesian farmers protest against rising cost of palm oil export ban
- Thailand will give away 1 million weed plants
- Interview with gay couple is deleted after backlash in Indonesia
- After Philippines election triumph, Marcos visits dictator father's grave
Most Read
- High Court denies 4 North South University trustees anticipatory bail, turns them over to police
- Reserves rise slightly past $42bn as Bangladesh scrambles to calm a dwindling currency market
- Sentenced to 10 years in prison for wealth beyond means, MP Haji Salim lands in jail
- BB bars release of foreign currencies for overseas training, seminar, workshop
- Bangabandhu biopic director Shyam Benegal puzzled by criticism of trailer
- Woman attacked at Bangladesh railway station for her outfit
- Bangladesh to assist Afghanistan with Tk 10m through UN
- BSEC asks Shakib’s firms to explain commodity exchange business
- Invade Haiti, Wall Street urged. The US obliged
- Bangladesh issues alert at airports as Europe reports monkeypox cases