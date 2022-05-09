It’s the most consequential election in recent history of the Philippines

Although there are 10 presidential candidates on the ballot, the competition is seen as a two-way race between Ferdinand Marcos Jr, the son and namesake of the former dictator, and Leni Robredo, the country’s vice president.

But the vote is more a contest of values than a contest of candidates.

Critics say a win for Marcos — after six years of President Rodrigo Duterte — could threaten the future of democracy in the Philippines, one of Southeast Asia’s most populous nations. Duterte is limited to a single six-year term under the Constitution.

Robredo, who has promised to restore freedoms that have been rolled back under Duterte, is polling far behind Marcos, though she has inspired a grassroots political movement and drawn hundreds of thousands of young people to her rallies in recent weeks.

The election will be closely watched by both Beijing and Washington. The next president is likely to play a role in America’s efforts to counter China’s aggression in the Indo-Pacific, a priority for the Biden administration. The Philippines is the only US treaty ally bordering the South China Sea, a vital maritime shipping route and the site of various territorial disputes between Beijing and several countries in Southeast Asia.

In this archipelago nation of 110 million people, major election issues include climate change and the economy. Votes are tallied by province, with results expected to trickle in over the next few days. A winner could be announced within days.

