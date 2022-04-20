Six Rohingya dead, hundreds flee after riot at Malaysian detention camp
>> Reuters
Published: 20 Apr 2022 02:18 PM BdST Updated: 20 Apr 2022 02:18 PM BdST
Six Rohingya refugees from Myanmar, including two children, have died after being hit by vehicles on a Malaysian highway as hundreds fled an immigration detention centre where a riot broke out early on Wednesday, officials said.
A total of 582 Rohingya escaped the Sungai Bakap temporary immigration detention camp in northern Penang state by breaking down doors and barrier grills, though 362 have since been re-arrested, the immigration department said in a statement.
Malaysia, which does not recognise refugee status, has long been a favoured destination for ethnic Rohingya fleeing persecution in Myanmar or refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Since 2020, however, thousands have been rounded up and housed in crowded detention centres as part of what Malaysian authorities say are efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Police said they were still investigating the cause of Wednesday's riot, while authorities searched for the remaining detainees who had fled.
Two men, two women, a boy and a girl were killed after being hit by vehicles while trying to cross a highway some 8 km (5 miles) away from the detention camp, Kedah state police chief Wan Hassan Wan Ahmad told reporters in a live-streamed press conference.
Prior to the riot, the camp held 664 Rohingya refugees, including 137 children.
- 99% on Indonesia's Java island have COVID antibodies: study
- Singapore FM to succeed Lee as PM
- Thai rebels take responsibility for Ramadan bombings
- Philippine vetoes bill seeking to tackle social media abuse
- Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia's Sime Darby
- Young Thais seek fortune-telling upgrades
- Vietnam arrests deputy foreign minister in bribery case
- Philippines toppled Marcos. Now his son may become president
- Study shows 99% on Indonesia's most populous island have COVID antibodies
- Singapore's Lee says finance minister to succeed him as PM
- Thai rebels excluded from talks take responsibility for Ramadan bombings
- Philippine president vetoes bill seeking to tackle social media abuse
- Ferrero to stop buying palm oil from Malaysia's Sime Darby over labour concerns
- COVID to crypto-amulets: young Thais seek fortune-telling upgrades
Most Read
- Punished for plagiarism, Dhaka University teacher Samia seeks early retirement
- Dhaka College students, New Market shopkeepers embroiled in fresh clashes
- 1 dead as tension simmers in New Market after traders, Dhaka College students clash
- Bangladeshi cricketer Mosharraf Rubel dies of cancer at 40
- Why are side-view mirrors inside autorickshaws in Bangladesh?
- Bangladesh’s mounting debt stokes fears of a Sri Lanka-style crisis. But analysts see no cause for concern, just yet
- Dhaka College principal leaves campus after hours of confinement amid clashes
- At least 50 injured in Dhaka New Market clashes
- Dhaka faces gridlock amid clashes in New Market
- Dhaka's crippling traffic will improve soon: home minister