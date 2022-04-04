Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students
>> Reuters
Published: 04 Apr 2022 04:03 PM BdST Updated: 04 Apr 2022 04:03 PM BdST
An Indonesian court handed down a death sentence on Monday to a teacher for raping 13 girls at an Islamic school, upholding an appeal by prosecutors for the death penalty after he had initially received a sentence of life in prison.
The case of teacher Herry Wirawan has shocked Indonesia and shone a spotlight on the need to protect children from sexual violence in the country's religious boarding schools.
After he was sentenced to life in jail by a court in the city of Bandung in February, prosecutors who had called for the death penalty filed an appeal.
"(We) hereby punish the defendant with the death penalty," the judge said in a statement on Monday posted on the Bandung High Court's website.
Ira Mambo, Herry's lawyer, declined to comment on whether there would be an appeal, citing a need to see the full ruling from the court.
A spokesperson for the local prosecutor's office also said it would wait to receive the final ruling before commenting.
Between 2016 and 2021, Herry sexually groomed 13 girls, who were between 12 and 16 years old, and impregnated eight of his victims, a judge said in February.
Indonesian officials, including the country's child protection minister, had also backed calls for the death penalty, though the nation's human rights commission, which opposes the death penalty, said it was not appropriate.
Indonesia, the world's biggest Muslim majority country, has tens of thousands of Islamic boarding schools and other religious schools that often provide the only way for the children of poorer families to get an education.
- A push for parentheses miffs Thais
- Malaysia reopens borders to the vaccinated after two years
- Philippines on alert as volcano near capital spews more plumes
- Myanmar army engaged in mass killings: UN
- UN in Cambodia showed early limit of nation building
- Thailand bids to avert 'population crisis'
- Bali welcomes foreign tourists after COVID curbs lifted
- Duterte signs bill raising sex consent age to 16
- Indonesian court sentences teacher to death for raping 13 students
- (Bangkok): A push for parentheses miffs Thais (who have bigger problems)
- Thailand, southern insurgent group to halt violence during Ramadan
- Malaysia reopens borders to vaccinated passengers after two years of travel curbs
- Indonesia, Malaysia sign agreement on protection of migrant workers
- Philippines on alert as volcano near capital spews more plumes
Most Read
- Ramadan moon sighted, Muslims in Bangladesh to begin fasting on Sunday
- Fresh turmoil for Pakistan as PM Khan dodges ouster, opposition vows fight
- Glitch at Bibiyana gas field hits supply to Dhaka, disrupting Ramadan cooking
- Police take constable into custody for harassing a college teacher
- Police unable to identify harasser who targeted Dhaka teacher for wearing an adornment on forehead
- Six dead, ten injured, in early morning shooting in downtown Sacramento
- Ukraine is the first real World War
- Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma after acquisition by Beximco
- Bangladesh raises LPG prices for third month
- In Ukraine’s Bucha, Russian forces faced a ‘harsh awakening’