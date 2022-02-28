Hong Kong hospitals overwhelmed by death toll amid omicron surge
Alexandra Stevenson, The New York Times
Published: 28 Feb 2022 02:23 PM BdST Updated: 28 Feb 2022 02:23 PM BdST
Dead bodies are piling up on gurneys in hospital hallways as Hong Kong’s health system is overloaded by its biggest COVID-19 outbreak of the pandemic.
Officials said they are struggling to move the dead to the city’s public morgues quickly enough after more than 400 people died from COVID-19 last week, according to the latest official statistics. The news comes as the city is struggling to tamp down on an omicron-fueled outbreak, with more than 26,000 cases and 83 deaths reported Sunday.
The city’s hospital authority blamed transportation delays for the situation. “That is why some bodies that were planned to be transported stayed in the hospital,” said Lau Ka-hin, the chief manager of quality and standards at Hong Kong’s hospital authority.
The city’s three public mortuaries, which can take up to 3,000 bodies, are nearly at full capacity, a top official for the Center for Health Protection said Sunday.
Public hospitals are overwhelmed as many of the sick have rushed to seek medical help in recent weeks. Over the past two weeks, Hong Kong has recorded an 821% spike in new cases, according to a New York Times database. Hospitals have run out of beds in isolation wards, leaving many patients waiting on gurneys on the street outside the hospitals.
The surge in cases is putting Hong Kong’s strict zero-COVID strategy under pressure, one that is also being pursued by mainland China. Chinese officials and pro-Beijing politicians in Hong Kong have called for more stringent measures to try to stamp out the outbreak, including a citywide lockdown
But Hong Kong lacks the kinds of resources that mainland officials have used to lock down entire cities. Hong Kong officials said they planned to ease strict testing and isolation rules in order to help free up resources, including allowing some children who test positive to stay at home instead of separating them from their parents and hospitalising them.
They have also appealed to the public to only go to the hospital if they have severe symptoms in order to allow more space for medical emergencies.
© 2022 The New York Times Company
- HK hospitals overwhelmed by death toll amid omicron surge
- Indonesia on alert after magnitude 6.2 quake hits Sumatra
- Junta using Russian, Chinese arms against civilians: UN
- Myanmar junta rebuffs ASEAN envoy
- When you hear Beethoven, It’s time to take out the trash
- ASEAN envoy seeks Myanmar junta blessing to meet its opponents
- Myanmar crisis overshadows ASEAN foreign ministers' talks
- Greed motivated 1MDB bribery: ex-Goldman banker
- Hong Kong hospitals overwhelmed by death toll amid omicron surge
- At least 13 tourists found dead after boat capsizes off central Vietnam
- Fresh clashes on Pakistan-Afghanistan border kill two, wound several
- Indonesia on alert after magnitude 6.2 quake hits Sumatra
- UN Myanmar expert says junta using new Russian, Chinese arms against civilians
- Myanmar junta urges ASEAN envoy not to engage with 'terrorist' groups
Most Read
- Zelenskyy agrees to talks, as Putin places nuclear forces on alert
- Once sleepy and picturesque, Ukrainian villages mobilise for war
- Why the Chinese internet is cheering Russia’s invasion
- Kazi Habibul Awal, a law professor and former secretary, is the new chief of Election Commission
- Belarus to join Russia’s war on Ukraine within hours: reports
- Bangladesh registers 864 virus cases, 9 deaths in a day
- Trump condemns Russia invasion; hints again at 2024 presidential run
- Ukrainian minister says Russia lost some 4,300 men in invasion
- Putin seems to sideline advisers on Ukraine, taking a political risk
- ‘I’ll stand on the side of Russia’: Pro-Putin sentiment spreads online