Myanmar court postpones hearing in Suu Kyi's trial
>>Reuters
Published: 04 Feb 2022 05:05 PM BdST Updated: 04 Feb 2022 05:17 PM BdST
A court in military-run Myanmar postponed a hearing in the trial of Aung San Suu Kyi this week, a source with knowledge of proceedings said on Friday, after media reported the ousted leader had not been feeling well.
Suu Kyi had been due in court on Thursday and Friday for hearings on corruption charges related to the leasing and purchase of a helicopter while in office.
US-funded RFA (Radio Free Asia) reported that Suu Kyi was allowed to miss the hearings at the request of her doctor because she was suffering from dizziness and nausea.
But the source with knowledge of proceedings, who asked not to be identified due to the sensitivity of the issue, said while Thursday's hearing was postponed, Friday's was not and Suu Kyi did attend it.
The source said Suu Kyi's health was fine on Friday and that the next hearing would be on Feb 11.
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Suu Kyi, 76, is on trial in more than a dozen cases that carry a combined maximum sentence of more than 150 years in prison.
She has been already been sentenced to a total of six years in detention for other cases, in legal proceedings derided by her supporters, some Western governments, and human rights groups as a sham.
A new bribery charge was also announced against Suu Kyi on Thursday, accusing of her of receiving a $550,000 donation from a businessman, the state broadcaster reported.
Meanwhile, Suu Kyi is also due in court for the beginning of an election fraud trial on Feb. 14, after she was accused of influencing the 2020 vote to win a second term in office.
Suu Kyi has previously denied all the charges. Her lawyers have been barred from speaking about her cases.
A spokesman for the junta, which overthrew Suu Kyi's government in a coup last February, did not answer a call seeking comment. The military government has previously said Suu Kyi would be afforded due process by an independent court.
- UN rights expert calls for cutting off Myanmar junta
- Drug trafficking surging in year since Myanmar coup
- Religious groups call for amnesty for Hong Kong political activists
- Suu Kyi to go on trial for election fraud on Feb 14
- Familes of detainees continue search after Myanmar coup
- 'Whack-a-mole': Experts call Hong Kong's zero-COVID policy unsustainable
- Expats head for exit as Singapore's COVID controls bite
- Indonesia, Singapore sign extradition, defence agreements
- UN rights expert calls for cutting off Myanmar junta after crimes
- Drug trafficking surging in year since Myanmar coup
- A year after coup, Myanmar is mired in conflict and chaos
- Cambodian lion dancers cling to craft amid COVID pandemic
- Religious groups call for amnesty for Hong Kongers charged under national security law
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi to go on trial for election fraud on Feb 14
Most Read
- Actor Riaz’s father-in-law shoots himself dead on Facebook live
- Australia arrests Pakistani-origin man over Bangladesh-born wife’s murder
- Father-in-law Mohsin refused to leave home before death by suicide, says actor Riaz
- Bangladesh court orders removal of online video, photos showing suicide of actor Riaz’s father-in-law
- Justice Nazmul Ahasan, who was poised to become an Appellate Division judge, dies from COVID complications
- ISIS leader Quraishi kills himself during Syria raid, US says
- Seven Evaly transports to be auctioned
- Three rice scientists among 24 winners of Ekushey Padak
- Bangladesh extends pandemic curbs to Feb 21
- 6 reasons Meta is in trouble