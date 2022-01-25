Myanmar junta chief told no progress, no ASEAN invite: Cambodia PM
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Jan 2022 02:36 PM BdST Updated: 25 Jan 2022 02:36 PM BdST
Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Tuesday he had invited the chief of Myanmar's ruling junta to attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), on the condition that progress be made on an agreed peace plan.
Hun Sen, the current ASEAN chair, made the remarks by phone to his Malaysian counterpart on Tuesday, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He said he would talk to Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing by video call on Wednesday.
