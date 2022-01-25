Home > World > South-East Asia

Myanmar junta chief told no progress, no ASEAN invite: Cambodia PM

25 Jan 2022

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen said on Tuesday he had invited the chief of Myanmar's ruling junta to attend a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), on the condition that progress be made on an agreed peace plan.

Hun Sen, the current ASEAN chair, made the remarks by phone to his Malaysian counterpart on Tuesday, according to a statement on his Facebook page. He said he would talk to Myanmar military chief Min Aung Hlaing by video call on Wednesday.

