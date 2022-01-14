Home > World > South-East Asia

Myanmar's Suu Kyi hit by 5 new corruption charges

  >>  Reuters

Published: 14 Jan 2022 05:36 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 05:39 PM BdST

Myanmar's ousted former leader Aung San Suu Kyi and deposed President Win Myint will face five additional charges of corruption, each carrying a maximum of 15 years in prison, a source familiar with the proceedings said on Friday.

The cases centre on hiring a helicopter while in office, said the source, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media.

