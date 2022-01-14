Indonesia approves Merck's COVID-19 pill for emergency use
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Jan 2022 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jan 2022 12:22 PM BdST
Indonesia has approved Merck & Co Inc's COVID-19 antiviral pill molnupiravir for emergency use, the country's food and drug agency said in a statement.
A batch of 400,000 pills had arrived in Indonesia, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said this week. The pill was jointly developed by US-based Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.
