Indonesians flee homes after powerful quake prompts tsunami warning
>> Reuters
Published: 14 Dec 2021 10:23 AM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 10:47 AM BdST
A powerful 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia on Friday triggering a tsunami warning, the meteorological department said, but there was no immediate word on any casualties or damage
The US Geological Survey later said the quake had a magnitude of 7.3.
"Everyone ran out into the street," Agustinus Florianus, a resident of Maumere town on Flores island, told Reuters.
Tsunami warnings were issued for the areas of Maluku, East Nusa Tenggara, West Nusa Tenggara and Southeast and South Sulawesi, after the quake hit 112 km (69.59 miles) northwest of Larantuka, in the eastern part of Flores, at a depth of 12 km.
A 5.6-magnitude aftershock hit Larantuka after the first quake, the agency said.
Alfons Hada Betan, head of East Flores Disaster Mitigation agency in Larantuka said there were no immediate reports of damage and the quake was felt for several minutes as people fled from their homes.
People said on social media the earthquake was also felt strongly in Makassar, South Sulawesi.
The US-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that based on preliminary earthquake parameters, hazardous tsunami waves were possible for coasts located within 1,000 km (621.37 miles) of the earthquake's epicentre.
Indonesia straddles the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area of high seismic activity that rests atop multiple tectonic plates.
At least 48 people were killed and hundreds injured when the Mount Semeru volcano erupted on Java island on Dec 4.
- Myanmar garment workers fear for jobs as unions demand sanctions
- Philippine bank battles account hacking complaints
- Volcano disaster catches Indonesian village off guard
- Journalist shot dead in Philippines
- Indonesia considers relocations after volcanic eruption
- Indonesia bolsters recovery efforts after volcano kills 34
- No one above the law: Junta leader says of Suu Kyi verdict
- Poor weather hampers Indonesia volcano rescue efforts
- As Myanmar unions demand sanctions, garment workers fear for their jobs
- Philippine central bank battles surge in complaints of account hacking
- 'No warning': Indonesian village caught off guard in volcano disaster
- Journalist shot dead in "cowardly" killing in Philippines
- Indonesia considers relocations after deadly volcanic eruption
- Indonesia bolsters recovery efforts after volcano kills 34
Most Read
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Dhaka tribunal rejects case against Murad Hassan over comments on Zaima Rahman
- Court dismisses Pori Moni's objection to the omission of ‘suspects’ from Boat Club case
- Man arrested for murder of wife, infant child in Narsingdi
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 3 COVID deaths, cases rise by 385 in a day
- Bangladesh approves 5 years in prison for fraud in digital transactions