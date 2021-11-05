Activists urge UN intervention over Myanmar army offensives
Published: 05 Nov 2021 01:36 PM BdST Updated: 05 Nov 2021 01:36 PM BdST
More than 500 civil rights groups have called for a United Nations Security Council meeting to stop escalating violence in Myanmar's Chin state, a volatile border region that has become a forefront of resistance against military rule.
Local media, witnesses and the UN have reported a buildup of heavy weapons and troops in Chin, suggesting an imminent army attack to flush out militia groups formed after a Feb 1 coup.
Human Rights Watch released a statement on behalf of 521 international and domestic organisations that called on the Security Council to adopt a resolution and act before the offensive expands in Chin, which borders India.
"It must convene an urgent meeting on the escalating attacks in Chin State and the overall deepening political, human rights and humanitarian crisis as a result of the Myanmar military leaders' search for power and greed that has caused immense suffering," it said.
Myanmar has been paralysed by protests and violence since the coup, with the junta struggling to govern and facing armed resistance from militias and ethnic minority rebels allied with a shadow government that it calls "terrorists".
Witnesses, aid groups and local media said houses and churches have been burnt in Thantlang town. Save the Children, one of the signatories, said its office was destroyed.
The junta has made no comment on the situation in Chin. Reuters has been unable to independently verify reports of an offensive in the region, where internet and other communications have been disrupted.
Salai, 28, who fled Thantlang earlier, said there was no information coming from the town.
"We haven't got any update from Thantlang yet. The internet was shut down yesterday morning. There is no connection until now."
The UN humanitarian agency in a situation report on Wednesday said clashes between security forces and people's defence forces had intensified in Chin as well as in neighbouring Magway and Sagaing regions.
- Activists urge UN intervention over Myanmar army offensives
- Suu Kyi aide jailed for 20 years
- COVID rocks Bangkok's famous street-food stalls
- Suu Kyi defends herself during ‘show trial’
- Singapore will require vaccination, daily tests for workplace access
- Myanmar decries move to block junta leader from summit
- ASEAN summit without Myanmar leader significant: US
- Malaysia lifts migrant worker ban
- Activists urge UN intervention over Myanmar army offensives
- Singapore may see 2,000 COVID-19 deaths each year: minister
- Senior aide to Myanmar's Suu Kyi sentenced to 20 years in prison
- Heirs step up as COVID deaths rock Bangkok's famous street-food stalls
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi denies junta charge of incitement to cause alarm
- Singapore will require vaccination or daily tests for workplace access next year
Most Read
- Transport owners, workers stand firm on indefinite strike; BRTA meeting Sunday
- Woman accuses Shakil Ahmed, head of news at Ekattor TV, of rape, foeticide
- Bangladesh raises diesel, kerosene prices by 23% amid global volatility
- Bangladesh’s per capita income crosses $2,500 as base year changes
- Transport strike leaves exam candidates in the lurch in Dhaka
- Hasina meets ‘vibrant’ British-Bangladeshi youngsters in London
- UK approves first pill endorsed for treating COVID
- Cost of living crisis, transport chaos loom as steep fuel price rises take hold in Bangladesh
- Hasina urges British entrepreneurs to invest in Bangladesh
- Whirlwind Australia thrash Tigers with eight wickets to spare