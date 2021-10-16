Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 strikes Bali, kills three
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Oct 2021 12:34 PM BdST Updated: 16 Oct 2021 12:34 PM BdST
An earthquake of magnitude 4.8 struck Indonesia's Bali island on Saturday morning, killing at least three people, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said.
The quake affected the Karangasem and Bangli districts on the eastern side of the tourist island and a search has been concluded, the agency said in a statement, but authorities were continuing to monitor the situation.
The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the 4.8 magnitude quake struck off Banjar Wangsian, and put its depth at 10 km (6.21 miles).
