Singapore plans to improve worker dormitories after virus outbreak
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Sep 2021 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 17 Sep 2021 06:04 PM BdST
Singapore announced on Friday new standards for migrant worker dormitories, with the aim of reducing the risk of transmission of infectious diseases and improving living conditions after the facilities suffered a major COVID-19 outbreak last year.
The outbreak threw a spotlight on the often-cramped and unsanitary conditions in the dormitories that house tens of thousands of low-wage labourers from countries such as Bangladesh, India and China.
The new standards include capping occupancy, en-suite toilets, better ventilation and the segmentation of communal facilities, the manpower ministry said on Friday. Residents will also have more spacious rooms and in-room Wi-Fi coverage.
While the requirements apply to new facilities, authorities are also reviewing how to improve existing dormitories. The government also plans to build two new dormitories with at least 12,500 beds combined, which will be ready in about three years.
Singapore sealed off the sprawling housing blocks for several months last year to ring-fence the surge in COVID-19 cases in the dormitories.
Even this year when the rest of Singapore returned to some semblance of normal life, foreign workers have mostly been confined to their living quarters, other than for work, nearby recreation or essential errands.
This week Singapore started a pilot programme to ease some movement measures.
- Philippines defiant as Hague court launches drug war inquiry
- Afghans on US military bases await resettlement
- Migrants get taste of freedom as Singapore loosens curbs
- Suu Kyi back in court
- Malaysia's germ-busting clown finds new role in pandemic
- Suu Kyi skips court over dizziness
- Fire in Indonesia prison kills 41
- Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
- Philippines is defiant as Hague court announces drug war inquiry
- Thousands of Afghans on US military bases await resettlement
- Migrants get taste of freedom as Singapore loosens labour curbs
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi back in court after absence, still 'somewhat dizzy'
- Malaysia's germ-busting clown finds new role in pandemic
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi skips court over dizziness
Most Read
- Bangladesh allows universities to reopen after Sept 27
- RAB arrests Evaly MD, wife amid embezzlement allegations
- UGC launches COVID vaccine registration weblink for university students
- Evaly boss Rassel planned to declare bankruptcy: RAB
- Matarbari: The next hub of power and port
- Hasina leaves Dhaka to join UNGA
- The new image makers
- Investors brace for a great fall in China
- ‘Alone and fearful’: A Bangladesh schoolgirl discovers all female classmates were married off in pandemic
- As Bangladesh heads back to school, many students are missing from classrooms