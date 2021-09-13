Myanmar's Suu Kyi skips court over dizziness
>> Reuters
Published: 13 Sep 2021 01:04 PM BdST Updated: 13 Sep 2021 01:04 PM BdST
Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi was unable to attend a scheduled court hearing for health reasons, a member of her legal team said on Monday, describing her condition as dizziness caused by motion sickness.
Min Min Soe told Reuters Suu Kyi, 76, who has been detained on various charges since the Feb 1 army coup, did not have the coronavirus but felt ill having not travelled in a vehicle for a long time.
