Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills at least 40: official
>> Reuters
Published: 08 Sep 2021 08:18 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2021 10:43 AM BdST
A fire tore through an overcrowded block in a jail in Indonesia's Banten province in the early hours of Wednesday, killing at least 40 people and injuring dozens, a government spokeswoman and media reports said.
The fire, which broke out at 1 to 2 am at the Tangerang Prison Block C, had been extinguished and authorities were still evacuating the facility, said Rika Aprianti, a spokeswoman of the prison department of the law and human rights ministry.
"The cause is under investigation," she said.
The block housed inmates being held for drug-related offences and had a capacity for 122 people, she said.
She did not say how many people were present when the fire broke out, but confirmed the jail was overcrowded.
The prison in Tangerang, an industrial and manufacturing hub near Jakarta, housed more than 2,000 inmates, far more than its 600 people capacity, according to government data as of September.
Kompas TV showed footage of firefighters trying to put out huge flames from the top of a building. The broadcaster reported 41 people had died and 8 had been seriously injured.
"The initial suspicion is this was because of an electrical short circuit," police spokesman Yusri Yunus told Metro TV, which cited a police report saying that 73 people also had light injuries.
- Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
- Privacy alarm in Indonesia over president's leaked vaccine certificate
- Can Japan find more female tech workers?
- Thai anti-government movement broades
- Singapore PM wins more defamation suits
- Singapore PM wins $275,000 in defamation suits
- Malaysia PM in quarantine after contact with COVID patient
- Indonesia to ease COVID curbs
- Fire at Indonesia prison kills 40: official
- Myanmar military releases hardline monk Wirathu
- Thai protesters are back, and angrier, as government fumbles on COVID
- Thai PM survives no-confidence vote as more anti-government protests planned
- Privacy alarm in Indonesia over president's leaked vaccine certificate
- Thai royalist turns protester as anti-government movement broadens
Most Read
- Nasir, Omi, Shahidul charged with trying to rape, murder Pori Moni at Dhaka Boat Club
- Yousup Faruqu appointed to lead Microsoft Bangladesh
- Bangladesh logs 56 virus deaths in a day, the lowest in 11 weeks
- Bangladesh to introduce PCR tests at three international airports to ease pandemic travel
- Taliban name new Afghan government, interior minister on US sanctions list
- How equipped is Bangladesh to ramp up exports to China?
- Man arrested for stealing IGP’s identity in fraud schemes
- Jamuna Group abandons Evaly investment plan, flags risks
- How alcohol affects the heart
- Turkey and UAE rein in dispute that fuelled conflict and hurt economy