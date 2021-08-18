Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000, says activist group
>> Reuters
Published: 18 Aug 2021 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 18 Aug 2021 02:00 PM BdST
The death toll as a result of Myanmar's Feb 1 coup topped 1,000 on Wednesday, according to an official of the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, which has been recording killings by security forces.
A spokesman for the ruling junta did not respond to a call to request comment. The military authorities have previously said the AAPP figures, widely cited by international organisations, are exaggerated.
The army has also said scores of members of the security forces have been killed. The AAPP does not include them in its count.
"According to AAPP records, 1,001 innocent people have been killed," AAPP secretary Tate Naing told Reuters. "The actual number of victims is much higher."
The Southeast Asian country has sunk into chaos since the coup, with protests continuing daily, insurgencies flaring in border regions and widespread strikes that have severely damaged the economy.
The army overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, alleging irregularities in an election swept by her National League for Democracy party in November 2020. The then electoral commission and international monitors said the army accusations were wrong.
The military authorities say their seizure of power should not be called a coup because it was in line with the constitution.
- Death toll since Myanmar coup tops 1,000
- In Thailand, an army of volunteers fights coronavirus
- Former Malaysia deputy PM emerges as premier candidate
- Malaysian lawmakers to submit choice for PM
- Indonesia animal-lovers help pets left behind
- Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to resign on Monday: reports
- Why so many Indonesian children die of COVID
- Myanmar vaccination rollout leaves Rohingya waiting
- In Thailand, an army of volunteers fights coronavirus
- Former Malaysia deputy PM emerges as leading candidate for premier
- Malaysian lawmakers to submit PM choice amid political turmoil
- Indonesia animal-lovers help pets left behind by COVID
- Malaysia PM Muhyiddin to resign on Monday, Malaysiakini reports
- Poverty, disease, customs: why so many Indonesian children die of COVID
Most Read
- Bangladesh to resume air bubble flights with India on Aug 20
- Bangladesh court orders 3-month ban on addictive online games PUBG, Free Fire
- What if you could become invisible to mosquitoes?
- As offices and public transport reopen, traffic jams return to Dhaka streets
- Taliban, striking dovish tone, promise peace and women's rights under Islam
- Taliban order fighters to respect foreigners in Afghanistan: official
- 50 injured as BNP activists and police clash at Chandrima Udyan
- Bangladesh logs 198 virus deaths, 7,535 new cases in a day
- Over 600 Afghans cram into US cargo plane in desperate flight from Kabul
- How worried should Bangladesh be about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan?