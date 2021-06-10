Myanmar authorities open new corruption cases against Suu Kyi
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Jun 2021 10:06 AM BdST Updated: 10 Jun 2021 10:06 AM BdST
New corruption cases have been opened against Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other former officials from her government, the state-run Global New Light of Myanmar said on Thursday.
The cases are the latest of a series brought against elected leader Suu Kyi, who was overthrown by the army on Feb 1 in a coup that has plunged the Southeast Asian country into chaos.
The state newspaper quoted the Anti-Corruption Commission as saying the accusations related to the misuse of land for the charitable Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, which she chaired, as well as earlier accusations of accepting money and gold.
It said case files had been opened against Suu Kyi and several other officials from the capital Naypyidaw at police stations on Wednesday.
"She was found guilty of committing corruption using her rank. So she was charged under Anti-Corruption Law section 55," the paper said. That law provides for up to 15 years in prison for those found guilty.
Reuters was not immediately able to reach Suu Kyi's lawyers for comment.
Cases Suu Kyi already faced ranged from the illegal possession of walkie-talkie radios to breaking the Official Secrets Act. Her supporters say the cases are politically motivated.
The army overthrew Suu Kyi saying her party had cheated in November elections, an accusation rejected by the previous election commission and international monitors.
Since then, the army has failed to establish control. It faces daily protests, strikes that have paralysed the economy by opponents of the junta, a rash of assassinations and bomb attacks and a resurgence of conflicts in Myanmar's borderlands.
- 12 killed in military plane crash in Myanmar
- New corruption cases filed against Suu Kyi
- Singapore finds Delta variant most prevalent
- UN warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar
- Myanmar junta defends response to crisis
- Myanmar Red Cross ramps up support for people
- First cases against Suu Kyi to end late July: lawyer
- Thailand concerned at Myanmar violence
- Myanmar authorities open new corruption cases against Suu Kyi
- Singapore finds Delta most prevalent among virus variants locally
- UN rights envoy warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar's Kayah State
- Myanmar junta defends response to crisis amid Southeast Asian criticism
- Myanmar Red Cross ramps up support for hundreds of thousands of people
- First cases against Myanmar's Suu Kyi to end late July, lawyer says
Most Read
- CDC advises Americans against travelling to Bangladesh, India for high COVID risks
- Dhaka climbs up one notch to become 4th least liveable city in the world: EIU
- Bangladesh logs 2,537 new COVID cases, highest daily count in six weeks
- Rajshahi hospital overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 patients
- Sunken ship in Sri Lanka had goods 'worth Tk 35m' for Bangladeshi companies
- Man held over Macron slapping was medieval martial arts enthusiast
- As monsoon nears, no end to Dhaka waterlogging in sight
- As a family is mourned, Canada grapples with anti-Muslim bias
- Bangladesh court acquits 16 in murder case that goes 27 years back
- 'She screams when someone comes near': Gaza children in trauma