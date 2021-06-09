Singapore finds Delta most prevalent among virus variants locally
>> Reuters
Published: 09 Jun 2021 03:21 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jun 2021 03:21 PM BdST
Singapore has found the Delta variant of the coronavirus to be the most prevalent among local cases of variants of concern (VOCs), according to health ministry data, highlighting its level of infectiousness.
There were 449 local cases with VOCs as of May 31, of which 428 were the Delta variant first detected in India and nine of the Beta variant first identified in South Africa, the health ministry said in an emailed statement on Wednesday.
Singapore authorities first reported the presence locally of the Delta variant in early May.
The Delta variant is stoking concern of a major spike in infections in other countries where it has been found, such as the United Kingdom, potentially delaying reopening plans after the rollout of vaccines in many regions.
Singapore performs viral genomic sequencing for all confirmed COVID-19 cases, unlike some countries who typically sequence a smaller proportion of their infections.
A recent rise in cases, including those linked to the Delta variant, prompted Singapore to tighten curbs on social gatherings last month. It reported 476 domestically transmitted cases during May.
Infections have been falling since, with only 2 cases on Wednesday, the lowest since early May, ahead of possible easing of measures after June 13. Singapore's mass vaccination programme is in full swing.
The city-state has reported more than 62,000 coronavirus cases overall, domestically transmitted and imported, with 34 deaths.
- UN warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar
- Myanmar junta defends response to crisis
- Myanmar Red Cross ramps up support for people
- First cases against Suu Kyi to end late July: lawyer
- Thailand concerned at Myanmar violence
- COVID outbreak in Bangkok after clubbing nights
- Myanmar forces kill 20 in Ayeyarwady delta
- COVID-19 outbreak builds in Myanmar
- Singapore finds Delta most prevalent among virus variants locally
- UN rights envoy warns of risk of starvation in Myanmar's Kayah State
- Myanmar junta defends response to crisis amid Southeast Asian criticism
- Myanmar Red Cross ramps up support for hundreds of thousands of people
- First cases against Myanmar's Suu Kyi to end late July, lawyer says
- Thailand concerned at Myanmar violence
Most Read
- Macron slapped in the face during walkabout in southern France
- Patients evade tests as Bangladesh border districts emerge as COVID hotspots
- Court orders seizure of 170 bank accounts of Golden Monir, two others
- Rajshahi, a new pandemic hotspot, overtakes Dhaka in fresh COVID cases
- 44 COVID deaths, 2,322 cases: Bangladesh records highest daily counts in a month
- Hundreds caught thanks to spy phones 'in gangsters' back pockets'
- Random antigen tests reveal worrying COVID picture in Naogaon
- Rajshahi hospital overwhelmed by surge in COVID-19 patients
- Beximco bags three IT contracts worth Tk 3.57 billion from govt
- The candidate and her hijab: identity matters in French elections