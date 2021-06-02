Singapore grants Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine special access
>> Reuters
Published: 02 Jun 2021 06:04 PM BdST Updated: 02 Jun 2021 06:04 PM BdST
Singapore will allow usage of the coronavirus vaccine of China's Sinovac Biotech under its special access route, the city-state said on Wednesday, following its approval by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Singapore had this week said it would allow private healthcare providers to access COVID-19 vaccines not approved by Singapore but on the WHO's emergency use listing. Sinovac was added to the WHO list on Tuesday.
The health ministry said it was studying the possibility for private healthcare institutions to access Singapore's current stock of 200,000 Sinovac doses, which it received in February.
It said it would also "work out details on pricing, informed consent process and safety of the patients who prefer to be administered with Sinovac vaccine."
The ministry said Sinovac's CoronaVac was not part of the national vaccine programme, under which Singapore is using shots of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.
