Bangkok to ease some COVID-19 curbs despite rise in cases
>> Reuters
Published: 31 May 2021 01:59 PM BdST Updated: 31 May 2021 01:59 PM BdST
Bangkok will ease bans on venues such as massage shops, clinics and parks applied to stop the spread of COVID-19, but schools, cinemas, gyms and zoos will remain closed, the Thai capital said in a statement on Monday.
Thailand has been battling since April its deadliest coronavirus outbreak so far. It reported 5,485 new cases on Monday, with 1,356 of those in Bangkok.
The Southeast Asian country also reported 19 new deaths on Monday, bringing to 1,031 the number of fatalities since the outbreak started. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration said it was relaxing restrictions in venues where there had been no clusters of infections "to ease the suffering of the business sector and allow people to go on with their jobs under strict measures."
More stories
- Myanmar shadow govt parades new armed force
- Vietnam spots new COVID variant
- Survivor says Myanmar fight must go on
- Total, Chevron stop payments in Myanmar
- Anger over healthcare system simmers in Malaysia
- Countering the coup, one verse at a time
- Everest climbing continues despite reports of COVID
- Suu Kyi appears in court
Recent Stories
- Myanmar's shadow government parades new armed force
- Vietnam detects hybrid of Indian and UK COVID-19 variant
- 'For fallen souls': A survivor says Myanmar fight must go on
- Total, Chevron suspend payments to Myanmar junta from gas project
- Maldives imposes strict curbs as COVID-19 cases spike
- Anger simmers in Malaysia as COVID-19 surge strains healthcare system
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends lockdown by another week to Jun 6
- Police say 15 groups selling LSD as five more arrested in Dhaka
- Two people in video of sexual assault on woman are ‘from Jashore’
- Panel flags 7 Bangladesh districts for stricter lockdown as virus cases spike
- Noor Chowdhury’s deportation ‘most important’ issue in Canada-Bangladesh ties: High Commissioner Khalilur
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Bangladesh reports 1,444 new virus cases, 34 deaths in a day
- Sylhet seals off 24 vulnerable buildings after earthquakes
- Six-storey building leans after Sylhet earthquakes
- National University gets Mashiur Rahman as new vice-chancellor