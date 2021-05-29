'For fallen souls': A survivor says Myanmar fight must go on
>> Reuters
Published: 29 May 2021 10:35 AM BdST Updated: 29 May 2021 10:35 AM BdST
Each morning, Ko Phyo washes himself and his two-year-old son while seated on a chair, a plastic bag covering what remains of a thigh that he says was shattered by a bullet fired by a Myanmar soldier.
Ko Phyo says he was wounded on the front lines of the biggest protests against Myanmar's military in decades. Now, he is adjusting to life as an amputee and single parent in a country in chaos since a Feb 1 coup.
The 24-year-old says he joined the nationwide protest movement in the biggest city Yangon, acting as a guard trying to protect demonstrators from security forces during daily pro-democracy marches and strikes.
"We ran away because we didn't want to get arrested and beaten," he said, recalling a day in early March when he was cornered as police and a soldier advanced.
"Then they started shooting, I was shot in the leg, and fell on the ground."
Security forces have killed more than 800 people since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. The ruling junta says around 300 have died, most of them "terrorists" and "instigators of violence".
Ko Phyo said he carried only a shield.
The bullet that hit him severed three arteries. The soldier who fired the shot removed it with a knife, and a local policeman he knew took him to a military hospital, a journey that took more than two hours, he said.
"I started feeling the pain and I couldn't bear it. I told them to cut off my leg immediately. They cut it on the seventh day."
Ko Phyo has been learning to become mobile in a wheelchair in his three-room home and uses crutches when outdoors to deal with the uneven roads and paths that run between the green fields of his Yangon township.
He hopes to return to his job handling vehicle licensing with the road transport authority, when stability eventually returns.
Concern about the future of his son drove him to join the anti-junta protests and gave him motivation to recover faster and leave hospital after 12 days, he said.
He sees the loss of his leg as a small sacrifice compared to those of the hundreds killed, including one of his fellow guards, a 15-year-old girl.
"All protesters out there are fighting for the next generations ... The military is supposed to protect its own people, but they are killing us instead."
"We must keep fighting," Ko Phyo said. "We must win this revolution to bring justice for fallen souls."
His son is adapting to the new reality too, playing games with his father and bringing him snacks and cushions to make him comfortable on the floor.
"I feel terrible when he asked, 'Dad, where's your leg?'," he said.
"So, I replied 'a dog's eaten my leg but it will grow later'. And he still believes it."
- Total, Chevron stop payments in Myanmar
- Anger over healthcare system simmers in Malaysia
- Countering the coup, one verse at a time
- Everest climbing continues despite reports of COVID
- Suu Kyi appears in court
- Fighting surges in Myanmar
- Indonesia finds new COVID-19 cluster
- More than 125,000 Myanmar teachers suspended
- Total, Chevron suspend payments to Myanmar junta from gas project
- Maldives imposes strict curbs as COVID-19 cases spike
- Anger simmers in Malaysia as COVID-19 surge strains healthcare system
- Countering the coup, one verse at a time
- More than 200 injured when two trains collide in Malaysian capital
- Nepal says Everest climbing continues despite reports of COVID-19
Most Read
- India arrests 6 suspects over sexual assaults on ‘Bangladeshi’ woman, viral video
- Online sexual assault video: Police trying to get Bangladeshi victim home
- Father of Bangladeshi woman assaulted in India says he thought she was with in-laws
- Two Bengaluru rape suspects shot in escape bid: police
- Bangladesh’s COVID deaths top 12,500
- BNP chief Khaleda Zia suffering from fever, says Fakhrul
- LSD use led to Dhaka University student’s death, say police
- As rising 'heat shocks' ruin rice crops, Bangladesh faces hunger risk
- Couriered into Bangladesh, LSD is sold online
- Goodbye to a Yankee farmer, the ghost of exit 8