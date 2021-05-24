Myanmar's Suu Kyi appears in court in person for first time since coup
Published: 24 May 2021 12:44 PM BdST Updated: 24 May 2021 12:44 PM BdST
Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi appeared in person at a court hearing on Monday for the first time since her government was overthrown by the military in a Feb1 coup, her lawyer told Reuters.
Suu Kyi looked in good health and held a face-to-face meeting with her legal team for about 30 minutes before the hearing, lawyer Thae Maung Maung said.
Suu Kyi, 75, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate for her long struggle to build democracy in the country, is among more than 4,000 people detained since the coup. She faces charges that range from illegally possessing walkie-talkie radios to violating a state secrets law.
