Tanzania stops flights to and from India amid coronavirus surge
>> Reuters
Published: 05 May 2021 04:09 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2021 04:09 PM BdST
Tanzania has suspended flights to and from India amid the COVID-19 surge in the Southeast Asian nation, the country's health ministry said, the latest sign of its increasingly active approach to tackling the pandemic under its new president.
It joins a growing list of East African countries that have halted flights to and from India, including Uganda and Kenya.
The suspension is effective immediately and will apply until further notice, the statement from the ministry's permanent secretary Abel Makubi dated Tuesday said. Exceptions would be made for cargo planes and pre-approved flights on humanitarian, diplomatic, and medical missions.
These are among the latest tough measures taken by the government to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus since President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in March.
Hassan’s approach has differed markedly from her predecessor John Magufuli, who downplayed the severity of the virus and encouraged natural remedies to combat it.
- Tanzania stops flights to and from India
- Thai travel agencies offer 'vaccine tours' to US
- Myanmar UN envoy calls for tougher sanctions
- Thailand starts vaccination drive
- Myanmar rebels ‘down helicopter’
- Myanmar protesters raise voices to 'shake the world'
- Myanmar protesters march three months after coup
- Myanmar risks coming to standstill
- Tanzania stops flights to and from India amid coronavirus surge
- Thai travel agencies offer COVID-19 'vaccine tours' to US
- Myanmar's UN envoy tells US lawmakers more sanctions needed
- Thailand starts vaccination drive in crowded Bangkok district
- Myanmar parcel bomb blasts kill five including ousted lawmaker
- Myanmar rebels say they downed helicopter, pro-junta official killed
Most Read
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown to May 16
- A lawyer challenged Bangladesh lockdown in court. Judge fines him for wasting time
- IPL suspended due to COVID-19, foreign players fret over return
- India posts record daily COVID-19 deaths, one in four globally last week
- Bangladesh extends banking, stock trading hours as lockdown continues
- Bangladesh authorities say Shakib, Mustafizur must quarantine on return from IPL
- Bangladesh’s Orion Pharma contacts Russia to produce COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh logs 50 new virus deaths in a day, cases jump by 1,742
- BNP chief Khaleda’s family apply for her treatment abroad
- Hifazat leaders meet home minister again as arrests continue after violence