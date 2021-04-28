Myanmar National Unity Govt PM urges ASEAN to engage with them
>> Reuters
Published: 28 Apr 2021 10:20 AM BdST Updated: 28 Apr 2021 10:20 AM BdST
Myanmar's National Unity Government, which includes ousted lawmakers, appreciates the support from Southeast Asian countries, but the body's prime minister said he was concerned by "any misrepresentation of facts by the military'.
In his first statement since Saturday's meeting hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) with the junta leader, National Unity Prime Minister Mahn Winn Khaing Thann also said there should be an unconditional release of political prisoners, including Aung San Suu Kyi, for any constructive dialogue.
The Myanmar military overthrew the elected government of Suu Kyi on Feb 1, detaining her and other civilian politicians.
More stories
- Myanmar protesters train to fight junta
- On Myanmar, ASEAN pushes boundaries of 'non-interference'
- Philippines virus vases top 1m
- Myanmar activists call for non-cooperation campaign
- Thailand suspends travel from India
- ASEAN waters down Myanmar statement
- Myanmar people slam ASEAN-junta consensus
- ASEAN leaders reach consensus on Myanmar
Recent Stories
- Youths in black: Myanmar protesters train to fight junta
- On Myanmar, ASEAN pushes boundaries of 'non-interference'
- Philippines seeks to lift medical capacity as COVID-19 cases top one million
- Myanmar activists call for new non-cooperation campaign
- Thailand suspends travel from India as it steps up coronavirus measures at home
- ASEAN changed Myanmar statement on release of political detainees
Opinion
Most Read
- Bashundhara MD Sayem Sobhan faces travel ban in a case that accuses him of abetting suicide
- Six diaries found in Gulshan flat linked to case against Bashundhara Group MD
- Woman found dead in Gulshan apartment
- Bangladesh plans to extend virus lockdown by another week
- Earthquake of magnitude 6.0 strikes India's Assam, some buildings damaged
- Ex-Bangladesh prime minister Khaleda hospitalised in Dhaka with COVID-19
- Bangladesh records highest temperature in 7 years amid heat wave
- Bangladesh drug regulator approves Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik
- India is gasping for oxygen in second COVID wave. Should Bangladesh be worried?
- Phoenix Group Chairman Deen Mohammad dies at 83