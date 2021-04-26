Thailand suspends travel from India as it steps up coronavirus measures at home
>> Reuters
Published: 26 Apr 2021 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 26 Apr 2021 12:29 PM BdST
Thailand has suspended issuing travel documents from India over concerns of imported coronavirus cases, as more venues were closed in Bangkok on Monday as part of efforts to contain a third wave of infections in the Southeast Asian nation.
India on Monday set a global record for coronavirus cases for a fifth straight day with 352,991 new infections, as its caseload crossed 17 million and with hospitals running out of oxygen, beds and anti-viral drugs.
The Thai embassy in New Delhi said in a statement that certificates of entry for non-Thai nationals travelling from India will be suspended until further notice.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) denied reports that private jets carrying wealthy people from India were flying into Thailand.
"We confirm that no chartered flights from Indian millionaires have sought permission from the CAAT to come to Thailand," it said in a statement on the weekend.
There would be four repatriation flights from India to Thailand in May, CAAT said.
Thailand is dealing with its own outbreak and reported 2,048 new cases on Monday, bringing its total infections to 57,508 and 148 coronavirus-related fatalities.
Of the cases reported on Monday, 901 were in Bangkok, which has been the epicentre of the outbreak.
Parks, gyms, cinemas and day-care centres in Bangkok were ordered to shut starting on Monday until May 9.
A 20,000 baht ($635) fine was also introduced for not wearing masks in public with new measures being considered to rein in the outbreak.
