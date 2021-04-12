Myanmar's detained Suu Kyi asks court to meet her lawyers
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Apr 2021 02:28 PM BdST Updated: 12 Apr 2021 02:28 PM BdST
The leader of Myanmar's ousted government, Aung San Suu Kyi, asked a court on Monday to be allowed to meet her lawyers in person as she faces charges filed since she was overthrown in a Feb 1 coup, one of her lawyers said.
Suu Kyi, who has been held in detention since the coup, appeared for a court hearing on a video link. One more charge was filed against her, related to a natural disaster law, lawyer Min Min Soe said.
The next hearing is set for April 26.
More stories
- Myanmar activists call for New Year defiance
- Myanmar junta says protests against its rule are dwindling
- Indonesia announces internal travel ban during Eid-ul-Fitr
- Troops kill 11 in Myanmar
- 10 Thai ministers, lawmakers self-isolate
- Myanmar troops open fire on protesters
- Three brothers killed by Indonesian soldiers
- Death threats turn Rohingya activist's Malaysia home into a prison
Recent Stories
- Myanmar activists call for New Year defiance; Suu Kyi due for video hearing
- Myanmar junta says protests against its rule are dwindling
- Indonesia announces internal travel ban during Eid-ul-Fitr over COVID-19
- Security forces kill 11 protesters in northwestern Myanmar
- At least 10 Thai ministers, lawmakers self-isolate after COVID-19 contact
- Bloodshed in Myanmar as troops open fire on protesters
Opinion
Most Read
- Another dead whale washes up on Cox’s Bazar beach
- Bangladesh suspends international flights for a week during lockdown
- Bangladesh extends virus lockdown by two days
- Khaleda is ‘stable’ after contracting coronavirus, BNP says
- Bangladesh to shut all offices, public transports in new lockdown rules
- Export-focused clothing factories to stay 'open' in lockdown, claim owners
- Bangladesh extends banking hours ahead of stricter COVID lockdown
- Singer Mita Haque dies after contracting COVID
- Bangladesh reports 78 virus deaths, most in a day; cases rise by 5,819
- Bangladesh to shut offices as another virus lockdown looms