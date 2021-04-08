Home > World > South-East Asia

Indonesia announces internal travel ban during Eid-ul-Fitr over COVID-19

Indonesia has banned land, air, water and rail travel during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations from May 6 to 17 to curb COVID-19 transmission, a spokeswoman for its transport ministry said on Thursday.

Indonesia had previously banned the mass exodus tradition, locally known as "mudik".

