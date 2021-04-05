Vietnam picks ex-state security official Chinh as new PM
>> Reuters
Published: 05 Apr 2021 03:54 PM BdST Updated: 05 Apr 2021 03:54 PM BdST
Vietnam's National Assembly confirmed the nomination of Pham Minh Chinh, a career security official, as the Southeast Asian country's next prime minister at an official ceremony on Monday.
Chinh, 62, was the sole nominee put forward by the ruling Communist Party for the post at a congress earlier this year. He won 96.25% of the vote at an official National Assembly vote on Monday.
He was formerly head of the Party's powerful and influential Central Organisation Commission which has long reach across Party ranks.
He will replace former Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who was confirmed earlier on Monday as the country's new president, a predominantly ceremonial role.
Chinh was previously party chief of the northern province of Quang Ninh and deputy head of the Ministry of Public Security, the country's powerful internal security agency.
He will be the first Vietnamese prime minister not to have previously served as a deputy prime minister since the launch of Vietnam's progressive "Doi Moi" reforms.
Vietnam has no paramount ruler and is officially led by four "pillars": the powerful General Secretary of the Communist Party, a state president, a governing prime minister and the chair of the National Assembly, a largely rubber-stamp legislature.
The main candidates for each post had all been widely known in Hanoi's political circles, but were officially declared top secret in December last year in order to discourage potentially critical debate.
The Party retains tight control of media and tolerates little criticism.
- Indonesia death toll reaches 55
- Malaysia's ex-PM Najib starts appeal against 1MDB-linked conviction
- Myanmar protesters vow to keep up action
- No new charges laid against Suu Kyi
- Adani to work with partners on Myanmar
- Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar
- Some fleeing Myanmar violence allowed treatment at Thai border
- Inside Myanmar army: ‘They see protesters as criminals’
- Indonesia death toll reaches 55 from floods, 40 missing
- Malaysia's ex-PM Najib starts appeal against 1MDB-linked conviction, jail sentence
- Myanmar’s bloodshed reveals a world that has changed, and hasn’t
- Myanmar's junta cracks down on online critics, death toll edges up to 550
- Myanmar protesters vow to keep up action as internet blackout widens
- No new charges laid against Myanmar's Suu Kyi at court hearing
Most Read
- Bangladesh lays down virus lockdown rules
- Hifazat’s Mamunul: Minister Asaduzzaman Khan says more details on the way
- Bangladesh cuts banking, stock trading hours during virus lockdown
- Faruque Hassan is set to head BGMEA as Sammilita Parishad wins polls
- Is Dhaka locked down? Not so much
- Bangladesh’s daily COVID cases surge by 7,087, an all-time high; 53 more die
- AL lawmaker Aslamul Haque dies at 60
- Hifazat leader Mamunul freed after being held with ‘second wife’
- Bangladesh plans to produce Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine
- Hasina slates Hifazat for violence during 50 years celebrations