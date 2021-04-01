Home > World > South-East Asia

No new charges laid against Myanmar's Suu Kyi at court hearing

  >>  Reuters

Published: 01 Apr 2021 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2021 02:49 PM BdST

No new charges were laid against Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a court hearing on Thursday, one of her lawyers told Reuters.

"No new charges have been added," Min Min Soe said by telephone.

A media report had said that Suu Kyi, who has been detained since a coup on Feb 1 and charged with several minor crimes, could also be charged with treason.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories