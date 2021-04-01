No new charges laid against Myanmar's Suu Kyi at court hearing
Published: 01 Apr 2021 02:49 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2021 02:49 PM BdST
No new charges were laid against Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi at a court hearing on Thursday, one of her lawyers told Reuters.
"No new charges have been added," Min Min Soe said by telephone.
A media report had said that Suu Kyi, who has been detained since a coup on Feb 1 and charged with several minor crimes, could also be charged with treason.
