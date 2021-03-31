Adani supports rights, to work with partners on Myanmar
>> Reuters
Published: 31 Mar 2021 05:37 PM BdST Updated: 31 Mar 2021 05:37 PM BdST
India's Adani Group said on Wednesday it condemned "violations of fundamental rights of all people" and would continue to work with "partners and stakeholders," in response to recent media reports on the conglomerate's investments in the Myanmar.
Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd in 2020 won a global bid for the Yangon International Terminal, an independent container terminal project fully owned and developed by the company.
"We are also working with independent thinktanks to ensure mitigation of human rights violations risks," Adani said in a statement.
Myanmar has been rocked by almost daily protests since the army overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 and installed the junta.
The United States and Britain turned up the international pressure on the junta on Thursday by blacklisting military-controlled businesses.
The Australian Centre for International Justice and Justice for Myanmar on Tuesday released a report which claimed Adani Yangon International Terminal Co Ltd paid up $30 million in land lease fees to Myanmar Economic Corporation, controlled by Myanmar’s military.
Adani did not comment on the report, but said the land acquisition for its project was facilitated by the Myanmar Investments Commission.
"Much like our global peers, we are watching the situation in Myanmar carefully and will engage with the relevant authorities and stakeholders to seek their advice on the way forward," the conglomerate said.
- Adani to work with partners on Myanmar
- Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar
- Some fleeing Myanmar violence allowed treatment at Thai border
- Inside Myanmar army: ‘They see protesters as criminals’
- More Myanmar violence reported
- Thousands flee to Thailand after Myanmar air strikes
- Myanmar army launches air strikes in Karen state
- Myanmar's armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed
- Adani supports rights, to work with partners on Myanmar
- Quiet Singapore turns up volume on Myanmar as regional fears grow
- Myanmar's Suu Kyi 'looks healthy', lawyer says, as US orders non-essential staff to leave
- Some fleeing Myanmar violence allowed treatment at Thai border
- Inside Myanmar’s army: ‘They see protesters as criminals’
- More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups
Most Read
- Bangladesh logs 52 virus deaths, highest daily count in 7 months; cases set new record
- Bangladesh reports highest weekly rise in coronavirus infection since pandemic
- Bangladesh flags 29 districts for COVID risk with high infection rate
- Bangladesh mandates 14-day quarantine for travellers from Europe
- Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge
- One vaccine is good. How about mixing two?
- Bangladesh may put fresh restrictions to contain new COVID wave
- World Bank elevates Bangladesh’s economic outlook after vaccine rollout
- Myanmar insurgents warn of growing conflict as neighbours press junta
- Bangladesh reports 5,042 virus cases in a day, death toll approaches 9,000