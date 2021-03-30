Some fleeing Myanmar violence allowed treatment at Thai border
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Mar 2021 12:22 PM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2021 12:22 PM BdST
More than a dozen people fleeing violence in Myanmar were allowed to cross into Thailand on Tuesday to receive medical treatment at a border village, Reuters witnesses said.
A health official in Mae Sam Laep village said the people who arrived by boat across the river marking the border were ethnic Karen who opposed Myanmar's military coup in February. Activists on Monday accused Thailand of pushing would-be refugees back into Myanmar.
More stories
- Some fleeing Myanmar violence allowed treatment at Thai border
- Inside Myanmar army: ‘They see protesters as criminals’
- More Myanmar violence reported
- Thousands flee to Thailand after Myanmar air strikes
- Myanmar army launches air strikes in Karen state
- Myanmar's armed ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed
- Myanmar's ethnic factions will not stand by if more killed
- 16 protesters killed in Myanmar
Recent Stories
- Some fleeing Myanmar violence allowed treatment at Thai border
- Inside Myanmar’s army: ‘They see protesters as criminals’
- More Myanmar violence reported as activists seek help from ethnic groups
- Thousands flee to Thailand after Myanmar army's air strikes on villages
- Myanmar army launches air strikes in Karen state, group says
- Salvager hopes to free ship blocking Suez Canal by start of next week
Opinion
Most Read
- Bangladesh’s COVID cases surge by 5,181, single-day record
- Bangladesh flags 29 districts for COVID risk with high infection rate
- Bangladesh may put fresh restrictions to contain new COVID wave
- Government rules out Bangladesh-wide lockdown after COVID case surge
- Bangladesh reimposes curbs on assembly as virus cases surge
- Bangladesh will explore options if India does not send vaccine in time: minister
- At least 20 injured as police, BNP supporters clash in Chattogram
- BNP leader Nipun Roy Chowdhury arrested for ‘plotting violence’
- ‘She's free’: Traffic in Suez Canal resumes after stranded ship refloated
- Fresh Hifazat violence convulses parts of Bangladesh during shutdown