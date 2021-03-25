US to blacklist Myanmar military companies after deadly crackdown
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Mar 2021 12:25 PM BdST Updated: 25 Mar 2021 12:25 PM BdST
The United States is planning to impose sanctions on two conglomerates controlled by Myanmar's military over the generals Feb 1 coup and a deadly crackdown, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
The move by the US Treasury to blacklist Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC) and Myanmar Economic Holdings Ltd (MEHL) and freeze any assets they hold in the United States could come as early as Thursday, sources said.
The generals staged a takeover on the first day of parliament in February, detaining civilian leaders including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, whose party won elections in November. The military claimed there was voter fraud but observers said there were no significant irregularities.
The coup sparked a widespread uprising, and security forces have responded with violence, killing at least 275 people.
US President Joe Biden issued an executive order on Feb 11 paving the way for new sanctions against the Myanmar military and its interests. The order froze about $1 billion in reserves Myanmar's central bank was holding at the New York Fed, which the junta had attempted to withdraw after seizing power.
The United States and Britain, as well as the European Union and Canada, have already imposed some sanctions against top generals including Commander in Chief Min Aung Hlaing and the chief's adult children.
But aside from three gemstone companies hit by US sanctions in February and US Commerce Department export blacklisting against the conglomerates, sanctions had until now not targeted the military's business interests.
The military controls vast swathes of Myanmar’s economy through the holding firms and their subsidiaries, with interests ranging from beer and cigarettes to telecom, tires, mining and real estate.
Activists have been calling for sanctions to starve the military of revenue, and want governments to go further and hit oil and gas projects that are a major source of revenue to Myanmar.
The White House National Security Council referred inquiries to the Treasury Department, which did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
- US to blacklist Myanmar military companies
- Myanmar anti-coup activists plan new street protests
- Singapore blogger ordered to pay PM $99,000 in damages
- Myanmar junta frees hundreds of prisoners
- Myanmar set for silent strike
- Myanmar junta blames protesters over sanctions
- Myanmar activists hold candle-lit protests
- EU to sanction 11 people involved in Myanmar coup
- US to blacklist Myanmar military companies after deadly crackdown
- Myanmar anti-coup activists plan new street protests after paralysing strike
- Singapore court orders blogger to pay PM $99,000 in defamation case
- Myanmar's junta frees hundreds of prisoners; silent strike in Yangon
- Myanmar set for silent strike after violence claims youngest victim
- Myanmar junta blames protesters as EU, US impose sanctions
Most Read
- Bangladesh emphasises tests, health rules as no lockdown decision yet: minister
- Bangladesh logs 3,567 new virus cases, another 25 die in a day
- UK jails man who encouraged terrorism in Bangladesh, violence against Hasina
- 20 injured as Bangladesh Chhatra League, leftist students clash over Modi’s visit
- India delays big exports of AstraZeneca shot as infections surge
- Myanmar junta's civilian rivals promise justice for Rohingya
- India reports new coronavirus variant as daily deaths reach year's high
- Mayor Taposh urges traders to close shops by 8pm amid COVID-19 spike
- Pope Francis: Bangladesh's pluralistic, inclusive society is a result of Bangabandhu's vision
- Islamic Foundation publishes Sehri, Iftar timings for Ramadan