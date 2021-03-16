Death toll in weeks of Myanmar protests passes 180: activist group
>> Reuters
Published: 16 Mar 2021 12:40 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2021 12:40 PM BdST
A total of 183 people have been killed by security forces in weeks of protests against the military coup in Myanmar, an activist group said on Monday.
At least 20 people were killed on Monday, the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners said. On Sunday, 74 people died - the bloodiest single day so far.
Protests have been taking place daily since the military overthrew elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb 1 and installed a ruling junta.
More stories
- Manila orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors as virus cases surge
- Myanmar protests death toll passes 180: activist group
- 'Troubling' signs of Myanmar food price rises since coup: UN
- 32 Chinese-invested firms vandalised in Myanmar
- Days of killings and defiance in Myanmar
- Martial law imposed in parts of Myanmar city
- 7 die in Afghan car bomb blast
- Myanmar’s RMG workers demand that fashion pay attention
Recent Stories
- Manila orders anyone below 18 to stay indoors as virus cases surge
- Death toll in weeks of Myanmar protests passes 180: activist group
- 'Troubling' signs of Myanmar food price rises since coup: UN agency
- Thai PM gets first shot of AstraZeneca vaccine after safety scare
- 32 Chinese-invested factories vandalised in attacks in Myanmar: Global Times
- Security forces fire on Myanmar protests after deadliest day since coup
Opinion
Most Read
- Chicken prices rise in Dhaka, traders blame supply crunch after pandemic closures
- Bangladesh logs 26 virus deaths, highest daily count in 9 weeks
- Top leaders of five countries to join Bangladesh’s 50 years celebrations
- Afraid of needles? Don’t let it keep you from a COVID-19 vaccine
- High Court to ACC: Why not arresting SK Sur, Shah Alam named in PK Halder scam?
- Bangladesh issues 10-point directive on mask-wearing amid COVID spike
- 32 Chinese-invested factories vandalised in attacks in Myanmar: Global Times
- Government to build brick-cement houses for 30,000 freedom fighters
- Bangladesh builds infrastructure fund with forex reserves
- Bangladesh to shut shops on Mar 17 to celebrate birth centenary of Bangabandhu