32 Chinese-invested factories vandalised in attacks in Myanmar: Global Times
>> Reuters
Published: 15 Mar 2021 02:34 PM BdST Updated: 15 Mar 2021 02:34 PM BdST
A total of 32 Chinese-invested factories were vandalised in "vicious" attacks on Chinese companies in Myanmar's Yangon as of noon on Monday, China's state-controlled tabloid Global Times said.
Two Chinese employees have been injured and no fatalities have been reported, with property losses reaching 240 million yuan ($36.9 million), Global Times wrote in a post on its Twitter account, citing the local Chinese embassy.
