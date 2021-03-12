Philippines reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in almost six months
>> Reuters
Published: 12 Mar 2021 03:43 PM BdST Updated: 12 Mar 2021 03:43 PM BdST
The Philippines' health ministry on Friday reported 4,578 new coronavirus infections, the biggest daily increase in cases in nearly six months.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed cases had risen to 611,618, while deaths had reached 12,694, with 87 fatalities added on Friday.
The renewed surge in COVID-19 cases has prompted mayors in the capital Manila, an urban sprawl of 16 cities, to impose an evening curfew until the end of March and remind the public to practise physical distancing.
More stories
- Philippines logs highest virus cases in six months
- Myanmar death toll hits 70: UN
- Suu Kyi accepted gold, illegal payments of $600,000: junta
- Myanmar protesters stage rallies
- Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list
- 27 dead in Indonesia bus crash
- Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine
- EU preparing sanctions on Myanmar military businesses
Recent Stories
- Philippines reports highest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in almost six months
- UN rights expert says Myanmar death toll hits 70, seeks sanctions
- Myanmar junta says Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments of $600,000, plus gold
- Five protesters killed in central Myanmar town
- Myanmar protesters stage rallies as army accused of using battle tactics
- Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list
Opinion
Most Read
- Sylhet MP Mahmud Us Samad Chowdhury dies from COVID
- London murder case triggers fear about women's safety
- Two passengers die as bus catches fire in Cumilla
- Bangladesh minister ‘frustrated’ as ‘recklessness’ drives COVID rate up
- Court sends Hathazari madrasa teacher to jail over student torture
- Denmark, Norway temporarily suspend AstraZeneca COVID shots after blood clot reports
- Police arrest Noakhali Awami League leader Badal after deadly clashes
- bdnews24.com received ‘legal notice’ from Sylhet lawyer. Now he says he hasn’t sent it
- What can Biden’s plan do for poverty? Look to Bangladesh
- Widow of Bangladesh shipbreaker pursues test case on worker safety