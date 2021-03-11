Myanmar junta says Suu Kyi accepted illegal payments of $600,000, plus gold
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Mar 2021 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2021 03:31 PM BdST
Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi accepted illegal payment worth $600,000 plus gold while in government, a junta spokesman said, adding that the information had been verified and many people were being questioned
Brigadier General Zaw Min Tun also said President Win Myint, plus several cabinet ministers, had also engaged in corruption and he had pressured the country's election commission not to act on the military's reports of irregularities.
The allegations were the strongest yet by the military since it overthrew the country's top leaders on Feb 1. They remain under house arrest.
More stories
- Myanmar protesters stage rallies
- Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list
- 27 dead in Indonesia bus crash
- Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine
- EU preparing sanctions on Myanmar military businesses
- Protests intensify in Myanmar
- Myanmar forces 'maintaining' universities, hospitals
- Vietnam begins COVID vaccinations
Recent Stories
- Five protesters killed in central Myanmar town
- Myanmar protesters stage rallies as army accused of using battle tactics
- Myanmar junta removes Rakhine rebels from terrorist list
- Indonesia bus carrying school children plunges into ravine, killing 27
- Irked Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitiser to duck tricky questions
- Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use
Opinion
Most Read
- Three injured in explosion at Dhaka hotel
- Travellers from UK to quarantine at Radisson hotel in Dhaka at own expense
- E-passports are issued much earlier as wait for MRPs continues in Chattogram
- Experts warn against dropping guard as virus cases trend upwards in Bangladesh
- Virus cases top 1,000 for the first time in two months
- COVID-negative certificate mandatory to join golden jubilee celebrations
- Madrasa teacher arrested over 'assaulting' 8-year old student in Chattogram
- DMP Commissioner Shafiqul hospitalised with COVID-19
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Xi’s gambit: China plans for a world without US technology