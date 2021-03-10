Irked Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitiser to duck tricky questions
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Mar 2021 10:41 AM BdST Updated: 10 Mar 2021 10:51 AM BdST
Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha left reporters stunned and amused on Tuesday when he interrupted his own news conference to spray them with hand sanitiser in a bid to dodge tough questions.
Prayuth became frustrated when asked about a list of potential candidates for vacant cabinet posts, following last week's jailing of three of his ministers for insurrection during protests seven years ago.
"Is there anything else to ask?," he said, standing at a podium. "I don't know, I haven't seen it. Isn't it something the prime minister should know first?"
Thai PM spray hand sanitizer on reporters face because he didn't like their questions. pic.twitter.com/M4pXrF2W4V— penanam anggur (@anthraxxxx) March 9, 2021
In the live briefing, Prayuth then left the podium, grabbed a small bottle of sanitiser, casually walked over to the journalists and sprayed each of them while holding a surgical mask in front of his face.
Prayuth, a former military coup leader, is known for his casual, at times comical, remarks to media but he often lashes out at reporters.
He was later filmed speaking with the same group of journalists and looking increasingly vexed, talking inaudibly while spraying them with broad sweeps of his hand before walking off again.
- Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine
- EU preparing sanctions on Myanmar military businesses
- Protests intensify in Myanmar
- Myanmar forces 'maintaining' universities, hospitals
- Vietnam begins COVID vaccinations
- Protesters back on Myanmar streets
- Myanmar asks India to return 8 police
- Myanmar forces fire tear gas, stun grenades on protest
- Irked Thai PM sprays reporters with hand sanitiser to duck tricky questions
- Indonesia approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use
- EU preparing sanctions on Myanmar military businesses, documents show
- Shops and factories closed, sarongs waved as protests intensify in Myanmar
- Myanmar security forces 'maintaining' universities and hospitals
- Vietnam begins COVID-19 vaccinations after successful virus containment
Most Read
- Hasina stresses connectivity with India as Feni bridge opens
- Grameenphone stays on top after intense spectrum bidding war with Robi
- Bangladesh court upholds 10-year jail sentence to Haji Selim in wealth case
- Haji Selim at risk of losing parliament membership after High Court confirms sentence
- Bangladesh reports 912 new virus cases, 13 deaths in a day
- Nun kneels in front of police to stop Myanmar violence, but in vain
- 'Shoot till they are dead': Some Myanmar police say fled to India after refusing orders
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- RAB arrests driver, assistant for pushing speech-impaired woman off a bus
- Saddened Queen Elizabeth will address Harry and Meghan's racism accusation