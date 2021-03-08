Home > World > South-East Asia

Myanmar security forces 'maintaining' universities and hospitals

  Reuters

Published: 08 Mar 2021 11:43 AM BdST

Myanmar security forces are "maintaining" hospitals and universities in various places in the country, state media reported on Monday.

The report comes after local media said soldiers had occupied institutions across Myanmar.

