Myanmar security forces 'maintaining' universities and hospitals
Published: 08 Mar 2021 11:43 AM BdST Updated: 08 Mar 2021 12:03 PM BdST
Myanmar security forces are "maintaining" hospitals and universities in various places in the country, state media reported on Monday.
The report comes after local media said soldiers had occupied institutions across Myanmar.
